Wisconsin State Fair safety upgrades: smaller bags and vehicle barriers

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- Crews are setting up some of the new safety features at the Wisconsin State Fair Park.
Those include barriers that are portable and strong enough to stop a box truck.
The new State Fair CEO, Shari Black, tells WISN while recent tragedies like the Waukesha parade came to mind, the barriers are a result of other changes at the gate.
"We haven't had issues, it's just that after watching the gates last year, seeing challenges with the space, we made those channels larger, we feel barriers will help safety of pedestrians."
The barriers are the same kind that the city of Waukesha bought this year, following last year's parade tragedy.
The State Fair begins August 4.