Wisconsin State Fair underway

Wisconsin State Fair gates

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Fair is a tradition for many people in the state.

Governor Tony Evers helped to kick it off Thursday.

"This celebration has served as a showcase of the many industries and professions and past times that make Wisconsin what it is today," Evers said.

Many people came through once the gates opened and for a lot of them, it's all about the food at the fair.

The cream puff pavilion is a must-stop for many.

And for some, it's their first time trying one.

The cream puff is a state fair staple.

It's been around for nearly 100 years.

It was first featured at the fair in 1924.

