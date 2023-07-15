 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY EXTENDED FOR THE SOUTHERN HALF OF
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight tonight. This extended advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will continue
to move from northwest-to-southeast today, causing the air
quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to remain in the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southwestern Wisconsin
within the Mississippi River Valley. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Wisconsin State Patrol activates aerial enforcement

  • Updated
  • 0
WisDOT logo
Wisconsin Department of Transportation

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- This week, Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are looking for traffic violations from the air.

The Wisconsin State Patrol will send air support units to seven counties for aerial enforcement, including Columbia County, Chippewa County, Dane County, Fond du Lac County, Trempealeau County and Sauk County.

Pilots will communicate with ground-based officers to stop drivers who they observe to be speeding or driving aggressively. 

The State Patrol says their primary mission is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws. Aerial enforcement missions are often announced publicly to improve safety through voluntary compliance, according to the State Patrol. 

On Saturday, aerial enforcement took place along U.S. 12 in Sauk County.

The next aerial enforcement will be on Sunday, July 16th in Fond du Lac County. 

