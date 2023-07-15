Wisconsin State Patrol activates aerial enforcement

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- This week, Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are looking for traffic violations from the air.
The Wisconsin State Patrol will send air support units to seven counties for aerial enforcement, including Columbia County, Chippewa County, Dane County, Fond du Lac County, Trempealeau County and Sauk County.
Pilots will communicate with ground-based officers to stop drivers who they observe to be speeding or driving aggressively.
The State Patrol says their primary mission is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws. Aerial enforcement missions are often announced publicly to improve safety through voluntary compliance, according to the State Patrol.
On Saturday, aerial enforcement took place along U.S. 12 in Sauk County.
The next aerial enforcement will be on Sunday, July 16th in Fond du Lac County.