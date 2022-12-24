Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser hit by driver that lost control in poor weather

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser was hit by a driver that lost control of their vehicle.
According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, it happened just after midnight Saturday while a Wisconsin State Trooper was responding to a crash on I-90/94 near Wisconsin Dells.
The trooper was in his patrol car when the driver of a pickup truck approaching the crash scene lost control and slid sideways, hitting the patrol vehicle and then rolling over into a ditch.
The trooper was injured but will be okay. The driver of the pickup was unharmed.
The trooper was taken to a hospital by ambulance. The trooper's cruiser was significantly damaged.
As a result of the crash, one lane of westbound I-90/94 was closed for about an hour. Officials say the crash happened during a severe weather event with strong winds, bitter cold and drifting snow.
The Juneau County Sheriff's Office is investigating this incident.