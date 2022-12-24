 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Bitterly cold wind chills of 20 to 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser hit by driver that lost control in poor weather

police car lights

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser was hit by a driver that lost control of their vehicle. 

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, it happened just after midnight Saturday while a Wisconsin State Trooper was responding to a crash on I-90/94 near Wisconsin Dells.

The trooper was in his patrol car when the driver of a pickup truck approaching the crash scene lost control and slid sideways, hitting the patrol vehicle and then rolling over into a ditch. 

The trooper was injured but will be okay. The driver of the pickup was unharmed. 

The trooper was taken to a hospital by ambulance. The trooper's cruiser was significantly damaged. 

As a result of the crash, one lane of westbound I-90/94 was closed for about an hour. Officials say the crash happened during a severe weather event with strong winds, bitter cold and drifting snow. 

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office is investigating this incident. 

