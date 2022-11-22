Wisconsin State Patrol gives winter driving reminders after close call

NEWTON, Wis. (WKOW) — The Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding drivers to be careful while on the roads because even if they look safe, they still may be slippery.
A State Patrol inspector was driving north on I-43 in Manitowoc County near Newton when an SUV travlling south lost control and careened across the dividing ditch into the oncoming lanes.
The inspector managed to dodge the SUV, and no one was hurt.
After this close call, the Wisconsin State Patrol has a few winter driving reminders:
- When the temperature drops, there's a greater chance that you can lose control of your vehicle. Adjust your speed accordingly.
- Don't use cruise control on wet roads.
- Slow to reasonable speeds.
- Eliminate distractions.