 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Wisconsin State Patrol investigates fatal crash near Janesville

  • Updated
  • 0
Crash MGN

JANESVILLE (WKOW)  Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash near Janesville Friday night.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there was a crash on I-39 southbound at mile marker 175 near Janesville just after 7 p.m.

In a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Rock County Sheriff's Office, Janesville Fire Department, and Rock County Medical Examiner responded to the crash.

Authorities said a Toyota Camry was heading southbound on I-39 when it hit the rear of a semi. The driver of the Toyota Camry died from injuries due to the crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash and have not identified the driver at this time.

Tags

Recommended for you