Wisconsin State Patrol investigates fatal crash near Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash near Janesville Friday night.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there was a crash on I-39 southbound at mile marker 175 near Janesville just after 7 p.m.
In a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Rock County Sheriff's Office, Janesville Fire Department, and Rock County Medical Examiner responded to the crash.
Authorities said a Toyota Camry was heading southbound on I-39 when it hit the rear of a semi. The driver of the Toyota Camry died from injuries due to the crash.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash and have not identified the driver at this time.