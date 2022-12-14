Wisconsin State Patrol prepares drivers for winter weather

MADISON (WKOW) -- Your commute could be slick Thursday. As law enforcement turns extra attention to the Beltline to keep drivers safe, they're also preparing for winter weather.
The possibility for some snowfall after a day of rain has Wisconsin State Patrol reminding drivers to slow down and leave plenty of space between them and other cars.
Captain of the Wisconsin State Patrol Deforest Post, Jason Zeeh, has a few tips for drivers as we prepare for more snowfall this winter.
"In Wisconsin, the driving conditions can change instantly. And so, those risky behaviors that we do see out there, speed and distracted driving, are just increased with the changing weather," Zeeh said.
Leave earlier than you think you need to, in case traffic is moving slow, give yourself plenty of space between you and the next car and make sure you're wearing your seatbelt.
"Buckle up, phones down, every trip, every time," Zeeh said.
While these are helpful tools no matter road conditions, Zeeh also has a few tips if your tires hit a slick spot.
"Be patient, we'll get to you," Zeeh said. "Stay in your vehicle. Because if you slide off the road, chances are other people may hit the same slick spot and come off toward you. So, stay in your vehicle state buckled."
Zeeh says depending on conditions first responders may be tending to multiple calls, so it's important to be patient and stay in the safest place, your car.
It's also important to be cleaning snow off cars well. Not only can it limit driver visibility, but as snow flies off your car, it can be a hazard for fellow drivers, especially on roads like the Beltline.