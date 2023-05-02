Wisconsin State Patrol reminds drivers to properly secure cargo and trailers as seasonal travel begins

MADISON (WKOW) -- The weather is warming up but before people leave for their travel destination, the Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding them of its Law of the Month: towing safety.
The State Patrol says drivers should make sure cargo and trailers are properly secured to keep everyone safe on the roads.
"Wisconsin is the ideal setting for summer recreation but getting to your destination safely is our primary goal,” Superintendent Tim Carnahan said. “As boats and trailers come out of storage, inspect them carefully to ensure they’re in good condition and ready for the season. An improperly attached trailer or unsecured cargo can quickly become a dangerous hazard on the roads.”
According to the State Patrol, debris on highways and unsecured cargo cause nearly 800 crashes every year in Wisconsin. These crashes and the injuries that result from them are preventable.
The failure to properly secure a trailer or cargo can result in a $200 citation. This citation could increase if someone is hurt.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is offering these reminders for travelers:
Trailer safety
- Make sure trailer tires, axles and lights are in proper working condition
- Make sure the ball and hitch coupling assembly are the same size and latch securely
- Use two safety chains of proper length and strength are attached between the vehicle and trailer (with enough slack to allow proper turning)
- Crisscross the safety chains
Secure your cargo
- Tie it down with rope, netting, or straps
- Tie large objects directly to your vehicle or trailer
- Cover the entire load with a sturdy tarp or netting
- Don’t overload the vehicle or trailer
- Always double-check your load to make sure it’s secure
Prepare for boating season
- Inspect your boat, trailer and equipment
- Remove any attached aquatic plants or animals
- Drain all water from boats, motors and equipment
- Never move live fish away from a body of water
- Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash
You can read more information about boating laws and safety on the Wisconsin DNR's website.