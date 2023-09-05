Wisconsin State Patrol shares radar photos, asks drivers to slow down

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol is sharing photos of people driving way too fast and is reminding the public to slow down.

In the photos, radar shows speeds exceeding 100 mph, ranging from 101 mph up to 118 mph.

Even on Wisconsin's fastest roads, these readings are at least 30 mph over the speed limit.

The State Patrol isn't the only agency seeing excessive speeding; local law enforcement is also cracking down on speeding after seeing people going 125 to 140 mph on US 151.

The State Patrol reports speeding in Wisconsin is getting worse, with nearly double the number of 100+ mph citations issued in 2022 compared to 2019.

"Excessive speed kills," the State Patrol wrote in a post. "It’s better to be late for something and #ArriveAlive."

Speeding tickets can range from $200 to more than $800 depending on the violation.