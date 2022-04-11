Wisconsin State Patrol starts recruiting for next class of troopers

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol is actively seeking troopers and inspectors.
The agency announced Monday morning it is recruiting candidates from April 11 until July 8.
“We are looking for candidates from all backgrounds and experiences, who have a strong commitment to building relationships in the communities where we live and work across this state. Those who feel a calling to serve the public are welcome in our organization," said Superintendent Anthony Burrell.
The news release said in addition to enforcing traffic and criminal laws across Wisconsin, State Patrol officers may serve in specialized roles and units including pilots, K-9 officers, crash reconstruction experts, commercial motor vehicle inspectors, dignitary protection, human trafficking and drug interdiction.
WSP provided the following requirements and training information:
Qualified candidates must pass physical readiness tests, a background investigation, interview, and pre-employment medical and psychological exams.
Applicants accepted into the six-month State Patrol Academy at Fort McCoy receive a salary plus meals and lodging during their training. Cadets learn from experienced officers with the goal of strengthening communication skills, self-confidence, and physical capabilities.
“Previous law enforcement experience is not required to become an effective public safety officer. We need dependable, self-motivated candidates to join our tradition of public service in Wisconsin,” Superintendent Burrell said.
The State Patrol’s 68th Recruit Class will begin training on January 3, 2023. Previous recruit classes varied in size from 25 to 50 cadets.
After graduating from the State Patrol Academy, new troopers and inspectors are assigned to one of the five State Patrol regions where they will receive 12 additional weeks of on-the-job field training.
Applicants have five years from their date of hire with the State Patrol to earn an associate degree or 60 college credits. Up to 20 credits may be earned for attending the State Patrol Academy, along with an additional 20 credits for qualifying military experience.
To learn more about opportunities with the Wisconsin State Patrol, you can attend an informational session virtually, or at one of its posts across the state. Click HERE to see when and where those meetings will be.