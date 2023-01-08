 Skip to main content
Wisconsin State Patrol takes part in Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative

(WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol is participating in the Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Alliance's (CVSA) Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative this week.

Wisconsin State Patrol posted on Facebook motor carrier inspectors will conduct outreach to every commercial motor vehicle driver they have contact with during their regular duties, Jan. 9 through 13, and provide a wallet resource card to each driver.

According to the state patrol, the Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative offers a chance to help identify and fight against trafficking.

State patrol said knowing the number to call and reporting what you see could save a life.

For more information about the CVSA’s initiative, click here.

