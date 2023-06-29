Wisconsin State Patrol's 68th Recruit Class receives badges at graduation Thursday

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin State Patrol welcomed a new class of officers at a graduation ceremony in Wisconsin Dells Thursday.
The ceremony celebrated the 68th class of recruits who have dedicated their careers to public service. The class received their law enforcement badges and will soon be assigned to serve communities across Wisconsin.
Governor Tony Evers attended the event to thank the new officers for their commitment to the state.
"From helping a stranded driver with a flat tire to saving lives, always remember that the work you do matters in the lives of those that you serve," Evers said.
Cadets completed 26 weeks of training, including classroom and scenario courses, in order to qualify for graduation. Following the ceremony, these officers will receive 12 additional weeks of training on the job.
One of the new graduates, whose father is also a state trooper, said he wanted to choose a career that meant something to so many.
"Everyone can work for money," said Carter Mischka. "The State Patrol gives you an opportunity to do positive things in the world, so this is on my way to do that."
Mischka's dad, Jamie, said that he actually steered him away from law enforcement at first, but soon realized that the job was a calling for his son. He said he hopes other Wisconsinites feel the call, too.
"It would be great to have a class of 50 people up here right now because we need the help out there," he said. "The [traffic] volume doesn't get any lower year after year. It's bigger and bigger, faster and faster. The more help we can get, the better it would be for all of us out there on the road."
The new officers will serve a variety of roles in State Patrol— such as enforcement officers, inspectors, crash reconstruction experts, airplane and drone pilots, dignity protection, K-9 and motorcycle officers.