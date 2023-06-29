 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 and Ozone which will remain in effect
until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory affects
people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge,
Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk,
Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both
PM2.5 and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and
consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities; everyone else
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Wisconsin State Patrol's 68th Recruit Class receives badges at graduation Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
68th class of Wisconsin State Patrol

One new grad, whose father is also a trooper, shared with 27 News why he chose this career.

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin State Patrol welcomed a new class of officers at a graduation ceremony in Wisconsin Dells Thursday. 

The ceremony celebrated the 68th class of recruits who have dedicated their careers to public service. The class received their law enforcement badges and will soon be assigned to serve communities across Wisconsin. 

Governor Tony Evers attended the event to thank the new officers for their commitment to the state. 

"From helping a stranded driver with a flat tire to saving lives, always remember that the work you do matters in the lives of those that you serve," Evers said. 

Cadets completed 26 weeks of training, including classroom and scenario courses, in order to qualify for graduation. Following the ceremony, these officers will receive 12 additional weeks of training on the job. 

One of the new graduates, whose father is also a state trooper, said he wanted to choose a career that meant something to so many. 

"Everyone can work for money," said Carter Mischka. "The State Patrol gives you an opportunity to do positive things in the world, so this is on my way to do that." 

Mischka's dad, Jamie, said that he actually steered him away from law enforcement at first, but soon realized that the job was a calling for his son. He said he hopes other Wisconsinites feel the call, too.

"It would be great to have a class of 50 people up here right now because we need the help out there," he said. "The [traffic] volume doesn't get any lower year after year. It's bigger and bigger, faster and faster. The more help we can get, the better it would be for all of us out there on the road." 

The new officers will serve a variety of roles in State Patrol— such as enforcement officers, inspectors, crash reconstruction experts, airplane and drone pilots, dignity protection, K-9 and motorcycle officers. 

