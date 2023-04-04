Wisconsin students spread the word to help Keep Wildlife Wild

MADISON (WKOW) — Fourth, fifth and sixth graders from across the state helped the DNR out by designing posters to spread the word about respecting wildlife.
This year's theme of the Keep Wildlife Wild poster contest was "If you care, leave them there."
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reports that as the weather warms, humans and animals — especially young animals — cross paths more frequently. Even though most of these encounters are harmless, the DNR says well-intentioned people may mistake a lone baby animal for an orphan when that's not the case.
Many kids entered the contest to help spread the word about this important message, and the winners for each grade have been named. All winning posters can be seen on the DNR’s website.
Details about the next poster contest will be available in August.