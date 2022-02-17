Wisconsin Sturgeon, spearing season and numbers, are doing well

LAKE WINNEBAGO (WKOW) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) tells 27 News that as of February 16th, a total of around 1,000 fish have been harvested since the season started. Over 600 of those fish have been taken out of Lake Winnebago while over 300 fish have been taken out of Upriver Lakes.
Since the Upriver Lakes pulled out over 300 fish, most of which were male, the season is closed due to the number of female fish allowed to be harvested was reached. DNR says the season wrapped up on the 15th and spearers with unfilled tags are unable to use them on the Upriver Lakes. If spearers do have tags left for Winnebago, they can spear there.
The largest fish out of the Upriver Lakes was a 148.2lb female speared on the third day. The 2022 Upriver spearing season ended four days sooner than the 2021 season with a smaller harvest as well. There's a higher allotment for males because recent surveys show higher numbers of male fish compared to female fish.
The sturgeon in Lake Winnebago and connecting waterways are unique; according to John Lyons, a fish biologist with the University of Wisconsin Madison, the lake sturgeon population within Lake Winnebago is the single largest population of lake sturgeon in the world.
Lyons estimates that, in total, there's a very healthy adult fish population estimating numbers in the thousands. Which is good news for many reasons, he says.
Sturgeon live long lives at the bottom of lakes or rivers. Feeding primarily on insect larvae, clams or worms in the mud, these fish search the mud using its taste buds near its mouth. Living up to 150 years old, females tend to live longer than males, these fish grow in size quickly but not in maturity.
Female sturgeon reach maturity between 18 and 33 years of life while male sturgeon will reach maturity within the first 15 years of life. Given the large amount of adult sturgeon in Lake Winnebago and connecting waterways, Lyons says the young sturgeon are surviving their early stages of life and go on to becoming reproducing adults.
A healthy sturgeon population also indicates that the water they live in is healthy too. A sensitive fish, Lyons says that polluted water is not suitable for sturgeon and they'll leave to find cleaner water. While suitable, efforts continue across Wisconsin to make sure water quality is improving.
Despite sturgeon numbers being relatively, a word Lyons uses, in Wisconsin overall sturgeon numbers across the Northern Hemisphere are not doing well. Due to habitat loss, pollution, dam construction, overfishing and poaching have lead to dwindling populations; the ICUN, International Union for Conservation of Nature suggests that over 85% of sturgeon species are at risk of extinction.
To make sure that sturgeon in Wisconsin have a chance to mate and lay their eggs successfully, a volunteer program has been created by the Wisconsin DNR. The program is called Sturgeon Guard where volunteers make sure mating sturgeon are not poached throughout the month of April. Shifts and mating times vary as the mating occurs within a 10 day period and is unknown until it's happening.
John Lyons, a fish biologist with the University of Wisconsin Madison, said these "living dinosaurs" have an important role in the water ecosystems they inhabit. Sturgeon were incredibly important to the Indigenous tribes that lived in Wisconsin before settlers arrived, specifically the Menominee tribe.
Catching sturgeon was eventually stopped in Wisconsin due to overfishing in the early 1900s. The spearing season that Wisconsinites know today began back in the early 1930s on Lake Winnebago with the spearing eventually being extended to the Upriver Lakes in the 1950s.