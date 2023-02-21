Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates looking to get on April ballot in contested race

MADISON (WKOW) —

s Tuesday, one of the races they'll see is for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Four candidates are vying for two spots on the Spring Election ballot: Jennifer Dorow, Daniel Kelly, Everett Mitchell and Janet Protasiewicz.

The nonpartisan race is contested in part because of the court's narrow conservative majority as stake. Currently, the conservative majority is 4-3.

Two of the candidates, Dorow and Kelly, are considered conservative. Mitchell and Protasiewicz are considered progressive.

A political expert told 27 News Monday that likely one conservative and one progressive candidate will move forward.

Polls close in the primary at 8 p.m. Tuesday. When results start to come in, you can find them on WKOW's election results page.