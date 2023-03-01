Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice candidates spar over recusal issue

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice candidates Janet Protasiewicz and Dan Kelly spoke to voters at the Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor’s Club in Madison, notably talking about if they'd recuse their seat in particular cases.
Abortion rights and political boundaries are hot-button topics and getting tough on crime is another big issue for voters as our Legislature reviewed a slew of criminal justice bills on Tuesday aimed at giving stiffer penalties to certain crimes.
"As a judge who just finished three years in homicide and sexual assault court, it's incredibly important to make sure that victims have their rights and to make sure that offenders are held accountable, absolutely critical," Judge Janet Protasiewicz said.
"The role of government as far as the specific bills. Those are prudential matters that belong to the sound judgment of our legislators in the legislature, legislators in the legislative branch," Judge Dan Kelly said.
Talk quickly turned to the question of when a justice should recuse their seat on the state's highest court. Protasiewicz received a large donation from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and said she'd step aside when that organization is a party to a case.
"The public deserves to have really also the appearance of fairness, the appearance of impartiality, and I don't know that the public could really say, 'she's fair' when she's received two and a half million dollars from a particular entity," Judge Protasiewicz said.
Dan Kelly was asked if he would step aside should the Republican Party become a party to a Wisconsin Supreme Court case.
"Your responsibility, of course, is to ensure that any case that you sit on, that you are able to do the job of a Justice. As far as recusal goes, of course, I will look at that issue very closely in any case, that would potentially implicate the Republican party or anyone else who makes contributions," said Judge Kelly
Wisconsin's spring election is on April 4.