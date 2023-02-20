Wisconsin Supreme Court race could be the most consequential, expensive judicial race ever

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Tuesday, Wisconsin voters will cast their ballots in a primary election that will set the stage for one of the most consequential and expensive judicial races in American history.
Four candidates are currently vying for a spot on the court — two conservatives and two liberals.
The two candidates who receive the most votes in the nonpartisan primary election Tuesday will advance to the general election ballot on April 4.
The court's narrow 4-3 conservative majority is at stake, with everything from abortion rights to gerrymandering at stake with it.
"This is going to be a truly historic election," UW-La Crosse assistant professor of political science Anthony Chergosky said. "That's when we consider the amount of money raised, the amount of attention that gets devoted to this election."
Chergosky says the attention, ads and money the race is receiving could make it the most important race in the country this year. With Republicans and Democrats split in the state legislature and governor's office, it's almost certain that the court will decide on key issues in Wisconsin politics over the next few years.
Progressive candidates Judge Janet Protasiewicz and Judge Everett Mitchell have been outspoken in their support for abortion rights and opposition to conservative redistricting. They're facing conservative challengers Judge Jennifer Dorow and former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice Daniel Kelly.
Political experts say it's likely that one conservative candidate and one progressive candidate will move forward Tuesday, meaning the outcome of April's election is crucial to determine the balance of the court.
"If the Supreme Court election went to a liberal candidate, it's quite likely that the [1849 abortion ban] would get contested in the state Supreme Court," UW-Madison professor of journalism and mass communications Mike Wagner said. "And we might then predict that that law would be overturned, kind of re-establishing abortion rights in Wisconsin."
Because of what's at stake, the race has received extensive funding.
"We're going to blow past the record of $15 million for the most expensive judicial election in history," Chergosky said.
The politicization of the court and the dramatic increase in campaign spending has left prior justices like Janine Geske shaking their heads. Geske says she's afraid that, with such hefty campaign contributions in play, candidates might rule on decision based on past commitments.
"I think we're getting to a point where we ought to really be having a serious discussion whether we have to have an appointed judiciary," Geske said on Capital City Sunday this week. "One involving a bipartisan committee that makes recommendations to a governor, because we're really losing our ability to have judges who will go in and look at a case without specific promises to certain constituencies."