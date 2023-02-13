Wisconsin Supreme Court will not review UW Health union case

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court will not review a case from UW Health nurses trying to unionize.

At the same time as it announced it accepted two new cases, the state's high court denied several others, including UW Hospitals & Clinics v. SEIU Wisconsin.

Back in December, spokespersons for UW Health nurses said they would file an appeal.

Specifically, they were appealing a decision by the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission made in November. That decision stated University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority is not an "employer" under state law. Meaning, the commission declared UW Health could not legally recognize a union.

Although the Wisconsin Supreme Court isn't taking the case, it is still open in Dane County.

Following the announcement, UW Health spokesperson Emily Greendonner released a statement.

"While the high court declined to take that issue directly through an expedited process this month, both SEIU and UW Health continue to pursue legal, definitive and expeditious answers to these questions," the statement read in part.

27 News reached out to SEIU for comment, but they did not immediately have a statement.

This is a developing story that will be updated.