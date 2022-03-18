Wisconsin takes down Colgate, 67-60, in NCAA opening round; will face Iowa State on Sunday

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Closing out the night at the Fiserv Forum, the Wisconsin-Colgate showdown featured both sides delivering hit after hit for the Milwaukee crowd. In the end, home advantage played in Wisconsin's favor as they prevailed 67-60.
The Big Ten regular season co-champion Badgers entered as a -7.5 point favorite while the Patriot League-champion Raiders rode a 15-game win streak coming into Friday's opening round game.
Colgate fired off a 9-2 run from the opening tip-off but Wisconsin fought their way back to eventually end the first 20 minutes tied at 28.
Nelly Cummings lit up the box score right away as he finished with 20 points.
It took a second for Johnny Davis to get it going but found his groove as the game went on. He erupted for a team-high 25 points.
In the second half, Tyler Wahl attacked the paint for the Badgers with 15 points.
Wisconsin opened things up in the final 5 minutes of the game highlighted by a 12-0 run, which included a Davis runaway slam.
The Badgers never looked back from there as they handed Colgate their first loss since January 4.
With the wire-to-wire victory, they'll face off against Iowa State and fight for a spot in the Sweet 16.