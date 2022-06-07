Wisconsin takes in more medication than all other states during Drug Take Back Day

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin took in nearly 30 tons of unwanted medications during the latest Drug Take Back Day event, the most of any other state according to the state Department of Justice.
“Thank you to everyone who has helped make Wisconsin a national leader in Drug Take Back,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul in a statement. “Together, we are helping to prevent prescription drugs from being diverted and causing substance-use disorder.”
The state took in the most medication during the last event in November, too.
Since the programs inception in 2010, Wisconsin has taken in 1,039,405 pounds of medication, which puts it in third for total accumulations.
There are two Drug Take Back Days each year, one in the spring and one in the fall, organized by the DOJ and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. According to the DOJ, the event provides a safe way to dispose of medication while educating the public about the consequences of improper storage and disposal.
Although mass events happen only twice a year, there are ways to dispose of medication every day. Wisconsin has nearly 500 drug disposal boxes that are accessible year round. Find a box near you at the Dose of Reality website.