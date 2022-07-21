Wisconsin Technical College briefly evacuated due to bomb threat

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin Technical College was briefly evacuated Thursday to due a bomb threat.
According to capitol police spokesperson Tatyana Warrick, police responded to the college around 3:30 p.m. after a 911 call reporting a bomb threat.
Warrick said the building was evacuated but has since been cleared and people can return.
Authorities in other areas of the state were also responding to reported bomb threats at technical college's.
Our affiliate WQOW reports authorities responded to Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire and Menomonie for reported bomb threats. Eau Claire authorities told WQOW the threat "was found to have not been credible;" Memononie Police have not provided any additional updates.
Our ABC News affiliate WBAY reported law enforcement responded to Northeast Wisconsin Technical College’s Sturgeon Bay campus for another bomb threat. Authorities are waiting for bomb-sniffing dogs from Green Bay.
According to the college, authorities were told a "mysterious package with a potential bomb had been placed on campus."
It is unclear at this time if any of these threats are related.