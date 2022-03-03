Wisconsin Tibetan Association holds prayer service for Ukrainians

OREGON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Tibetan Association took time Thursday to pray for the people suffering in Ukraine.
On Thursday, officials reported the war in Ukraine has killed more than 2,000 people and displaced hundreds of thousands more.
The community gathered at the Deer Park Buddhist Monastery for the service. The prayer service coincides with the Tibetan Lunar New Year celebration.
"It doesn't matter who you are, where you're from, we all feel pain and happiness," said Tashi Dorjee, the president of the association.
He said they hoped to convey a message of compassion to people here in Wisconsin and across the globe.
"Practice compassion, like genuine compassion, not a bias compassion, where you're expecting something in return or whether you're a family member," he said. "Practice compassion in a genuine level where whether you know them or know not, we, as a human being, are related."
The Wisconsin Tibetan Association was established in 1992 after the first group of Tibetan immigrants arrived in Madison.