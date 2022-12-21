Wisconsin to fly flags half-staff on Thursday in honor of Milwaukee mail carrier

MADISON (WKOW) — Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags be flown at half-staff on Thursday in honor of a mail carrier who was killed earlier this month.

Aundre Cross, a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, was shot and killed in Milwaukee on Dec. 9 while he was out delivering mail.

He was 44 years old.

Gov. Evers and his wife expressed their condolences to Cross' friends, family and coworkers.

“Mr. Cross was, by all accounts, a cherished husband, father, coworker, minister, and friend, and he was a dedicated public servant who committed 18 years of his life and career to the U.S. Postal Service and his community,” said Gov. Evers.

The U.S. and Wisconsin flags will be flown half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

Services for Aundre Cross will be held on Thursday in Milwaukee.