Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Steady snow will
begin this evening and continue through the night. Winds will be
on the lighter side overnight, but will quickly ramp up on
Thursday behind a cold front with gusts of 40 to 50 mph Thursday
night and Friday. Wind chills will plummet on Thursday,
dropping to 25 to 35 below zero for late Thursday afternoon
through Friday night.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially once the
winds pick up. The strong winds could produce near blizzard
conditions at times. Commutes will likely be impacted Thursday
morning through Friday evening. Gusty winds could bring down
tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Wisconsin to fly flags half-staff on Thursday in honor of Milwaukee mail carrier

  • Updated
  • 0
Flag flown at half-staff

MADISON (WKOW) — Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags be flown at half-staff on Thursday in honor of a mail carrier who was killed earlier this month.

Aundre Cross, a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, was shot and killed in Milwaukee on Dec. 9 while he was out delivering mail.

He was 44 years old.

Gov. Evers and his wife expressed their condolences to Cross' friends, family and coworkers.

“Mr. Cross was, by all accounts, a cherished husband, father, coworker, minister, and friend, and he was a dedicated public servant who committed 18 years of his life and career to the U.S. Postal Service and his community,” said Gov. Evers.

The U.S. and Wisconsin flags will be flown half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

Services for Aundre Cross will be held on Thursday in Milwaukee. 

