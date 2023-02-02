Wisconsin toughens chickenpox vaccine rules

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Starting this fall, Wisconsin parents will have to prove their kids are protected against chickenpox.
Chickenpox immunity has been required in the state since 2006.
But parents could just say their kids had already had it and skip the vaccine.
Chickenpox has become a rarity since a vaccine was created in 1995, but health experts still say it's important to prevent it.
"The goal is for everyone to be protected from chickenpox, and because there's less general knowledge of what a chickenpox illness looks like, as times have changed, it's important to make sure," Dr. Ryan Westergaard from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services told WISN.
Starting next school year, parents will have to show their kids have been vaccinated or have a medical record to prove they've already had chickenpox.