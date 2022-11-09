Wisconsin U.S. Senate race remains uncalled

MADISON (WKOW) — In Wisconsin's highly contested U.S. Senate race, neither candidate is declaring victory nor conceding.
As of 1 a.m. Johnson had a slight lead over Barnes, 50.7% to 49.3% of the votes counted, respectively. At that time, the Associated Press estimated 93% of votes were counted.
Barnes' campaign didn't speak at his watch party, but an official from the campaign told reporters they're waiting for the last votes to be counted.
At his watch party, Johnson told supporters, "Not all the numbers are in, but I want to give you the sense that this race is over."
Going into Election Day, a Marquette Law School poll considered the race a statistical toss-up. Johnson had the support of 50% of likely voters while Barnes had 48%. Among registered voters, Johnson had 48% of support and Barnes 45%. Both of those data points fall within the poll's margin of error.
Barnes, Wisconsin’s current lieutenant governor, was one among a crowded field of Democrats vying for the Senate seat. He remained favored in polling ahead of the partisan primary.
Johnson has run on continued pledges to support cuts to federal spending. During the campaign, he sharply criticized Barnes over the challenger’s past comments questioning how the nation was founded and previous support for moving money away from police budgets.