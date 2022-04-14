Wisconsin unemployment rate hits new record low of 2.8%

MADISON (WKOW) -- The release of federal labor data for the month of March found Wisconsin with its lowest recorded unemployment rate at 2.8 percent.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics put out its monthly report Thursday, finding Wisconsin's unemployment rate had ticked down from 2.9% percent in February. According to those numbers, only 10 states had a lower unemployment rate than Wisconsin.
Dennis Winters, chief economist for the Department of Workforce Development, said state labor officials were encouraged by some of the raw numbers in the report. The amount of Wisconsin residents currently employed also set a record high at 3,056,200.
"The other side of that is the number of unemployed people in the state, down to 88,500," Winters told reporters on a virtual press conference Thursday. "Now that's near the record that we set in May of 1999."
The unemployment numbers now closely mirror those immediately before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold; Wisconsin's unemployment rate was 2.9% in February 2020.
Winters said the federal labor data also reflected wage increases across the state. However, he noted the purchasing power of that increased pay has largely been canceled out by an 8.5% inflation rate that is the highest it's been in four decades.
Winters added he was optimistic about job gains in the manufacturing, construction and retail sectors. The hospitality industry, however, has lost jobs.
The increased wages could also at least partially explain the struggles some employers are having as they try to find workers. Winters said there were fewer people working part-time jobs, which he believed was tied to more people making more money at their primary full-time job.
"People only have to work one job now instead of two jobs, which doesn't bode well for trying to find workers for a lot of part-time jobs," Winters said.
Overall, Winters said there remains an overall labor shortage despite the record-high number of residents working. An aging population in Wisconsin and beyond has for years sparked concerns of industries struggling to expand due to a lack of workers.
"It's not just Wisconsin. The lack of talent is global," Winters said. "China's workforce is topped out. They're having the same problem that we are, as is Western Europe and just about everywhere else around the world."