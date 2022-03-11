 Skip to main content
Wisconsin upset by Michigan State, 69-63, in Big Ten quarterfinals

  • Updated
Badgers Mich St

INDIANAPOLIS (WKOW) -- On a day full of Big Ten Tournament upsets, second-seeded Wisconsin joined the party as they fell to Michigan State, 69-63, in the quarterfinal round.

Badgers star guard Johnny Davis had a tough time finding his rhythm and shot 3-of-19 from the field with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Super senior Brad Davison picked his team up and collected a team-high 23 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3FG) but fouled out late in the game.

The Badgers will have to wait until Selection Sunday to find out what their March Madness fate.