Wisconsin utility workers head to Florida to restore power

SOUTH BELOIT (WKOW) — Utility workers from at least 22 Wisconsin communities are heading to Florida to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
The crews met in South Beloit early Thursday, before hitting the road to restore power.
At this point, some of the hardest hit areas in Florida are still unreachable, so the workers we talked with said they plan to drive halfway and then reassess the situation.
"We know there's going to be a lot of down power lines, a lot of down trees. We plan to just go there and just be all working in one line to help them all get back and restore the power," said Michael Czuprynko, manager of safety services.
This group will work in New Smyrna Beach, on Florida's Central Atlantic Coast. It will take the Wisconsin crews more than 19 hours to get there.