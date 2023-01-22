Wisconsin v. Northwestern basketball game rescheduled

MADISON (WKOW) — The UW-Madison men's basketball game against Northwestern, originally scheduled for Saturday in Evanston, Illinois, has been rescheduled for Monday.
A spokesperson for Wisconsin Athletics said, the game will be played Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m. central-time at Welsh-Ryan Arena and broadcast live on Big Ten Network.
According to Wisconsin Athletics, the game was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.
The spokesperson said, all distributed tickets for the originally scheduled Wisconsin at Northwestern game will be valid for the game on Monday, Jan. 23.