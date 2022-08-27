Wisconsin Veterans Museum unveils piece of new USS Wisconsin submarine

MADISON (WKOW) -- The public got a glimpse of a new nuclear submarine that will bear the Badger State's name Saturday.
The Wisconsin Veterans Museum unveiled a piece of the USS Wisconsin submarine in a ceremony.
"Its a beautifully buffed piece of metal, which they did an amazing job of putting on display," Kelly Guerts, future sponsor of the USS Wisconsin said.
The piece of metal will live at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum for the foreseeable future.
"I think that this is a perfect spot to be able to house that first artifact," Guerts said. "They do an amazing job of having lots of educational outreach and resources here at the museum, so I know it's going to really help us build that bridge between the citizens of Wisconsin and those future crew members."
In addition to the unveiling ceremony, an inflatable replica of the new submarine was on display at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Saturday. This aimed to give the public idea of what the real vessel will look like.
"It really represents the beautiful state of Wisconsin," Guerts said.
The USS Wisconsin is one of 12 new Columbia Class nuclear submarines that are currently under construction in Virginia.
Its length will be approximately 560 feet, which is double the height of the Wisconsin State Capitol building.
It is scheduled for completion in 2030.