Wisconsin veterans receive once in a lifetime gift from Hogs for Heroes

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two marine veterans from Wisconsin received a once in a lifetime gift Saturday.
Both veterans -- one from Belleville, the other from Beloit -- received a Harley Davidson Motorcycle from Hogs for Heroes, a local non-profit that raises money to buy disabled veterans motorcycles.
Kevin Thompson, president of Hogs for Heroes, said the goal is to get veterans back out in the community doing what they love.
"Those who ride -- we call it wind therapy," Thompson said. "It gets you outside, it gets you in the fresh air. The feeling of freedom, the feeling of peace, but you're doing it alone, but with your brothers and sisters -- riding with other veterans. It helps tremendously."
According to Thompson, this was the first year the organization was able to gift not one, but two motorcycles to area veterans.
Lieutenant Kevin Sherry from the Madison Fire Department has been helping at the event the past few years. During that time, he said he has seen lives positively transformed by the effort.
"It's an opportunity to rejoin their brothers and sisters that they served with. It provides them that community again, the friendship, the bonds that they had in the past, the comradery that they miss from being in the service," Sherry said.
During the event, both veterans who received motorcycles thanked the organization, donors and their loved ones for making that gift possible.
This is the sixth year Hogs for Heroes has gifted veterans Harley Davidson Motorcycles.
You can find more information on the non-profit, including ways to donate here.