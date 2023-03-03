Wisconsin voters receive incorrect absentee voter registration forms

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin voters are receiving incorrect absentee voter registration forms from an organization called Center for Voter Information -- an organization that works to get voters registered across the country.
"It was just disconcerting," Wisconsin voter, Lisa Kraft, said.
Kraft says she's been voting by mail in almost every election.
"My first election when I was about 19, I voted in person in Wisconsin," Kraft said. "Just the other week, I voted in person. But in my entire life, it's all been voting by mail."
But on Thursday, she and her parents received an absentee voter registration from the Center for Voter Information. The envelops were addressed to them, but the inside registration had someone else's information.
"Why did someone else go into my envelope, and other people's envelopes," Kraft said. "It doesn't really give me like a thought of security in voting."
The Center for Voter Information works to get voters registered across the country. The Wisconsin Elections Commission said that the group’s commercial printer has admitted to mistakenly listing incorrect names on the absentee voter application form.
"We've had this problem actually many times from them, they make a lot of mistakes," Dane County Clerk, Scott McDonnell, said.
McDonnell says because the clerk's office is listed as the return address, they field the complaints.
"We're battling already with a lot of people who don't trust the system, they think their vote isn't being counted correctly, even though it is," McDonnell said. "And it's a problem for us and it's a problem with people's trust in the system."
If you receive a pre-filled voter registration, or if it has the wrong information McDonnell says it's best to throw it out. He says MyVote is a place you can trust when it comes to your voter registration status, tracking your absentee ballot or finding your nearest polling place.