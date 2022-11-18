Wisconsin waterpark to be featured in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

WISCONSIND DELLS (WKOW) — The Waterpark Capitol of the World is looking to make waves at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
A float by the Kalahari Resort called the Colossal Wave of Wonder will be featured.
"We're ready. We're excited. We can't wait to see it going down the street," said Kortnee Carroll, Senior Sales Manager at the Kalahari Resort.
According to Carroll, the float features a mother elephant, a baby elephant, a rhino and an octopus riding a wave. It also features a skirt made by South African artist, Karaboo Poppy.
"The family goes to Africa quite a bit," Caroll said. "So, the family was inspired by a trip to Africa."
Carroll said the goal of the float is to inspire happy memories as well as put Wisconsin on the map and inspire tourism.
"Being, you know, this huge wave with animals, it really represents that we are the Waterpark Capitol of the World," Carroll said. "So, it's really just getting people to Wisconsin," Carroll said.
She also hopes it inspires youth in the Dells to dream big.
"To see that there's a Kalahari float at this huge parade. It's like: 'Oh my gosh, you know, we live by the first ever Kalahari and now we can see it on TV,'" Carroll said.
This is the fifth year the Kalahari has participated.
You can watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thanksgiving. It goes from 8 to11 a.m. CST.