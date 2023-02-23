Wisconsin wins most gold medals in US Championship Cheese Contest

GREEN BAY (WKOW) — Wisconsin didn't win the 2023 U.S. Champion Cheese Contest, but the state did take home the most gold medals.

Arethusa Farm Dairy of Connecticut won the competition with their aged gouda, Europa. It had a final score of 98.739 out of 100.

The first runner-up was a cheese out of Door County. Door Artisan Cheese Company of Egg Harbor's Vintage Cupola American Original Cheese — a hard raw milk cheese — had a final score of 98.613.

The second runner-up was a medium cheddar made by Dillon Sylla for Associated Milk Producers Inc. of Blair, Wisconsin, with a score of 98.554.

A total of 35 states were represented in the 2023 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest, with entries submitted across 113 classes.

Wisconsin had an "impressive" 54 Best of Class finishes and earned the highest number of gold medals.