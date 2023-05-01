Wisconsin woman among six killed in crashes during Illinois dust storm

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin woman was among the six people who died Monday after multiple crashes during a dust storm in central Illinois, according to the Illinois State Police.
The crashes began just before 11 a.m. on Interstate 55 south of Springfield.
Investigators say 72 vehicles were involved.
Police say 88-year-old Shirley Harper of Franklin, Wisconsin died. Authorities are still working to identify the five others and notify their families.
Thirty-seven people were taken to the hospital. They range in age from 2 to 80 years old.
Police said the northbound and southbound lanes were still closed as of 9:30 p.m. Monday.