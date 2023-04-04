Wisconsin woman embarks on 33rd national deployment with the American Red Cross

Weather Alert

.Grounds are saturated and the potential is high for multiple rounds of thunderstorms this evening into the overnight hours which could lead to flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches is expected. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central, and southeast Wisconsin, including the following counties, in east central Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In south central Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Lafayette, Marquette, Rock and Sauk. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&