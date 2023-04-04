Wisconsin woman embarks on 33rd national deployment with the American Red Cross

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin woman embarked on her 33rd national deployment with the American Red Cross Tuesday.
Judy Giacomino is headed down south with their disaster distribution team to help those hit hardest by tornadoes.
27 News caught up with Giacomino before she took off. She shared that her mother, who volunteered for the Red Cross during WWII, is the one who inspired her to take up the cause. On Tuesday, she wore her mother’s Red Cross pendant for good luck.
“There's something about human nature that gets gratification from helping others,” Giacomino said. “I don't know what it is or why it is, but it's hugely prevalent.”
Over time, Giacomino has responded to everything from hurricanes and floods, to fires and tornadoes. It is a mission she says is close to her heart.
“The Red Cross gives me a vehicle to help people that is very constructive,” Giacomino said.
Giacomino will travel to both Missouri and Arkansas to help distribute essential supplies.
Right now, the American Red Cross is looking for more volunteers to help. You can sign up online.