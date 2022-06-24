Wisconsin women look to border states for abortion access

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe vs. Wade effectively stopping abortions in Wisconsin, providers in other states expect a surge of Wisconsin women to consider crossing borders into states where abortion remains legal.
The high court's action Friday means an 1849 ban on abortions in Wisconsin governs the procedure, though legal challenges to the ban are expected.
Julie Uhal, the Program Manager of Planned Parenthood of Illinois' Securing Access For Everyone (SAFE) program, said even the anticipation of the Roe decision in recent weeks has driven additional admissions to the group's Waukegan clinic ten miles from the Wisconsin border.
"Almost twenty percent of the patients seen there were from Wisconsin, and we're anticipating that's to increase as access is lost there," Uhal said. "March of this year was the highest percentage of out of state abortion patients that we've ever seen."
Elevated Access, Inc., a Springfield-based non-profit group, is trying to help women cope with cross-border travel to receive services. They're offering free flights as available to women needing to get to appointments, and they continue to recruit volunteer pilots.
"Illinois has a very robust scheme of patient navigators whose job it is to specifically help patients who have barriers to being able to access their abortion, barriers of travel, child care, lodging," Uhal said. "Our team can help mitigate these barriers and connect folks with financial assistance."
However, a UW-Madison Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology Jenny Higgins said assistance efforts will still leave many Wisconsin women without good options.
"Clinics in Illinois and Minnesota have heavy back logs and wait times," Higgins said. "We need to recognize that many Wisconsinites will not be able to access abortion care, and there will be major consequences for them and their families," she said.
Uhal also said her organization's telehealth services show an uptick in people ordering abortion pills. The court ruling's impact on that particular approach to terminating pregnancy is still being assessed.
Data from Wisconsin counties shows the number of abortions performed for at least a five-year period through 2020 to be on a downward trend. But Higgins said the statistics can be deceiving as they're influenced by factors such as birth rates.
Uhal worried the court's ruling will disproportionately impact certain communities in Wisconsin, Illinois and elsewhere.
"[It] impacts those that are most vulnerable in society in the first place," she said. "People of color, people with low incomes, under represented, people with disabilities. That's part of the plan is to further limit those folks ability to control their own lives."