Wisconsin women's basketball player Maty Wilke enters transfer portal

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin women's basketball guard Maty Wilke has entered the transfer portal.
Wilke confirmed the news to a 27 News sports reporter on Wednesday.
The redshirt freshman who started every game this season averaged 11.8 points per game for the Badgers this season— including six straight games in double figures. Wilke also added 3.9 rebounds per game this year.
The former Beaver Dam standout was a three-time first-team all-conference selection in high school and helped lead her team to two state championships.