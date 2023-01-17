Wisconsin women's hockey team hosting meet and greet Tuesday night

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin women's hockey team is hosting a meet and greet Tuesday night.
The team and Bucky Badger will be at Vilas Park from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. to take pictures and sign autographs.
Team autograph cards will also be available, and fans are encouraged to bring their own items from home for the team to sign.
There will also be concessions available.
This was originally scheduled as a skating event but was switched because of "warm temperatures and less than ideal ice conditions."