Wisconsin WWII veteran to be buried Friday in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) — A fallen Wisconsin World War II veteran is being buried at Calvary Cemetery on Friday.
U.S. Army Private First Class Clinton P. Koloski, 21, of City Point, Wisconsin, was killed in action on Jan. 14, 1945, at age 21, while his unit was on patrol near Obermuhlthal, France, according to a release from the Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
His body wasn't immediately recovered, and it was only last September when he was finally accounted for.
Flags will be flown at half-staff on Friday to honor Koloski.
“We are glad to welcome Private First Class Koloski home so that he can finally be honored and laid to rest in his home state,” said Gov. Evers in a news release. “Private First Class Koloski gave his life in defense of the values and freedoms we hold most dear, and on behalf of the state, we are forever grateful for his service, selflessness, and sacrifice.”