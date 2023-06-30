 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 and Ozone which will remain in effect
until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory affects
people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge,
Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk,
Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both
PM2.5 and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and
consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities; everyone else
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Wisconsin WWII veteran to be buried Friday in Beloit

  • Updated
  • 0
Clinton P. Koloski

Courtesy: Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) — A fallen Wisconsin World War II veteran is being buried at Calvary Cemetery on Friday.

U.S. Army Private First Class Clinton P. Koloski, 21, of City Point, Wisconsin, was killed in action on Jan. 14, 1945, at age 21, while his unit was on patrol near Obermuhlthal, France, according to a release from the Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

His body wasn't immediately recovered, and it was only last September when he was finally accounted for.

Flags will be flown at half-staff on Friday to honor Koloski.

“We are glad to welcome Private First Class Koloski home so that he can finally be honored and laid to rest in his home state,” said Gov. Evers in a news release. “Private First Class Koloski gave his life in defense of the values and freedoms we hold most dear, and on behalf of the state, we are forever grateful for his service, selflessness, and sacrifice.”

Tags

Recommended for you