Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra performs final concert of season

MADISON (WKOW) – A year’s worth of practice paid off Sunday night as musicians in the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra played their final concert of the season.
Susan Gardels, Director of Development and Communication for the Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra, said most musicians were just ten to eleven years old. Yet, their talent far exceeded their years–especially in a group.
“Kids who love to play music, who are good at playing music, want to spend time with others who are as passionate about music as they are,” Gardels said.
She added playing a musical instrument is a once in a lifetime opportunity that teaches lifelong lessons, including how to stand out while being a team player.
“The music is written for each unique part, so it's almost like a conversation and the instruments converse going back and forth, taking the lead and listening to each other and it forms this wonderful piece of music,” Gardel said.
A flute choir and eight different chamber music ensembles performed at the concert.
The Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra plays two concerts a year: one in December and one in the spring. Both are free and open to the public.
You can read more about the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra, including how to participate, here.