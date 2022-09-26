Wisconsinites are paying more than the national average for a gallon of gas

MADISON (WKOW) — After months of slowly declining gas prices, they're back on the rise and experts say there are two reasons for the sudden fluctuation.
According to AAA, gas prices rose over five cents during the last week, making the national average for a gallon of gas $3.72.
But, Wisconsin drivers on average are paying more than that. AAA reports the state's average for a gallon of gas is now $3.76. It's the first time in at least the last year the state's average for a gallon of gas exceeds the national average, according to charts from GasBuddy.
Gas prices are rising despite crude oil prices continuing to slide. GasBuddy says a barrel of oil was under $80 Monday.
GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan says the variety of prices from coast to coast is wide, but there are two reasons as to the wild change: refinery issues and hurricane season.
"A slew of unexpected refinery disruptions, including fires and routine maintenance, have seemingly all happened in a short span of time, causing wholesale gas prices to spike in areas of the West Coast, Great Lakes and Plains states – and some of those areas could see prices spike another 25-75 cents per gallon or more until issues are worked out," De Haan said.
Additionally, Hurricane Ian poses a threat as it nears the coast of Florida.
"Hurricane Ian could cause problems, depending on the storm’s track, by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries,” said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA.