Wisconsinites can use new website to find free, discounted internet service

MADISON (WKOW) -- There is a new tool to help Wisconsinites find free and discounted internet service.
Gov. Tony Evers announced the launch of the Internet Discount Finder website Thursday.
The site can quickly find eligible residents an internet provider, which in turn connects them to important resources like healthcare and employers. The tool shows available plans and describes how to enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program.
Evers said the site is another way to "close the digital divide" in Wisconsin and get people and kids connected to things that can improve their life and the state's wellbeing.
Support is available by phone for individuals who cannot access the Internet Discount Finder website by calling:
- Wisconsin Internet and Phone Helpline at 608-267-3595
- Affordable Connectivity Program at 877-384-2575
- Federal Lifeline Support Center at 800-234-9473
- Wisconsin 2-1-1, which connects to thousands of nonprofit and government services across the state
Additional information can be found on the Broadband Consumer Resources page.