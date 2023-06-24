Wisconsinites flock to the Capitol on the one-year anniversary of Roe's overturning

MADISON (WKOW) -- June 24, 2023 is the first anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Since then, 14 states, including Wisconsin, have banned or severely restricted abortion.
Pro-life and pro-choice activists gathered at the state capitol to both celebrate and mourn the day Saturday.
"It's one of the greatest victories in the history of our country when it comes to freedom," Jim Ball with Green Bay's 40 Days for Life said. "We talked about the emancipation proclamation in 1865. And now we have this, and it's freeing."
Ball says the overturning of Roe has allowed for a new dialogue amongst people about what abortion really means.
"If they want to have a conversation about science, which is on our side, [about] mental health, which is on our side," Ball said. "Everything is on our side except for the slogans and the idea that this is somehow is healthcare, because it's not."
At the bottom of the capitol steps by the freedom statue, pro-choice activists organized.
"I've been out here doing this work in the city for about a decade," Lili Luxe, a pro-choice activist, said. "Last year, when the Dobbs decision came out, I came out to the protest and every day since then. For 365 days, either myself, or someone associated with me, has been out here protesting it forward."
Luxe says in addition to showing consistency with her message in physical presence, she also works to fundraise for Wisconsin's abortion fund.
"We've raised $25,000, to help people get access to health care," Luxe said. "So, the abortion funds are a way to help people with transportation services, networking, whatever that may be."
Both sides say they're willing to start a dialogue with one another but think there's no hope in changing their minds.
"Abortion is violence," Pro-Life Wisconsin's Communications Director, Anna DeMeuse, said. "Violence has no place in our society and especially here in Wisconsin."
"We believe that we have healthcare rights," Luxe said. "And [we] should have a choice about our future."
Both say despite the current state of Roe, the fight is not over.