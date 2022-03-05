Wisconsinites go for gold at Paoli Winter Games

PAOLI (WKOW) -- The Olympics may be over for the year, but a unique quest for gold took place in Southern Dane County Saturday as Hop House Garden hosted Paoli's annual Winter Games.
"Its just kind of a fun day for Wisconsinites to get outside," Rich Joseph, owner of Hop Garden Brewing, said.
Games included a brat toss, where one person threw a brat and another person tried to catch it in a bun, and an empty keg throw, where people tossed an old European keg for points.
Hopenslaugen and stein holding contests were also part of the festivities.
This was the first time the games have been held in two years.
"Typically, we try to do it in February, but we had some 11 degree weather so we moved it to March and we got a little bit of rain today, but people are still having fun," Joseph said.
The event also raised money for Spina Bifida through a soup contest, in which over a dozen delicious soups were donated.