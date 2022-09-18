Wisconsinites on both sides continue advocacy for Roe v. Wade

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's been nearly three months since the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, but here in Wisconsin, the fight on both sides is ongoing.
Sunday, the Madison Abortion and Reproductive Rights Coalition for Healthcare (MARRCH) called on the public to "mobilize."
The organization asked students from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and members of the public to speak on their experiences and thoughts to why they believe abortion rights are "vital to healthcare."
Alicia Pliner is a member of MARRCH. She said it is a peaceful protest to give the opportunity to all those who are looking for a place to voice their opinions, stories and concerns regarding the ban on abortion.
"We are holding an emergency protest for abortion rights. This is an issue because our state has not updated its abortion laws since 1849. When Roe v. Wade was overturned, we don't have anything to fall back on," Pliner said.
She added, "that's what brought us together today. Trying to figure out how do we influence what's happening and how can we potentially change so that we can survive these next years."
Kim Gasper-Rabuck, another member of MARRCH, said it is important for anyone and everyone to speak because it offers solidarity.
"All of us should have a right to control our own bodies. Speak outs are different than regular protests. We don't have a bunch of politicians. We have each other," Gasper-Rabuck said.
Julaine Appling, President of Wisconsin Family Action, said the organization does all it can to support pregnancies. This includes informing women of the resources available, such as pregnancy centers.
"Healthcare is about making sure people stay alive and helping people recover from illnesses. Pregnancy isn't an illness, pregnancy isn't a disease, it's not a sickness," Appling said. "The sole purpose of an abortion is to take the life of an unborn baby. That's not healthcare by anyone's definition."
Appling said the decision of June 24th was not the end of the issue, instead it was just the beginning.
"It brings it back to the state in a whole new way. Because we aren't getting the pronouncements from the federal government. Now, we are dealing with this in our state government, we've always dealt with it there, but in a different way," she said.
While some are continuing to protest, rally and fundraise for abortion and reproductive rights, Appling said at the same time Wisconsin Family Action is continuing to fight for life.
"They have every right to gather together today and express their opinion, they have a right to show up in the Capitol and speak with legislators and show up at public hearings," Appling said.
She continued by saying, "we'll continue to do the same. The fight for life is ongoing."
This comes nearly a week after South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham introduced a bill on Tuesday that would ban abortion nationally after 15-weeks.
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson won't say if he would back the ban, but said the issue should be decided by "we the people" in the 50 states.
For both sides, the fight is far from over.