Wisconsinites report poor air quality quickly turning filters grey

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the air quality being so poor, some Wisconsin residents are noticing their home air filters quickly turning from white to grey.
Brandon Housley said he replaces his air filter often because of his girlfriend's allergies.
With the air quality being an issue the past few days, his girlfriend Maddie McCue said she couldn't stop coughing.
"I thought I was maybe sick because I couldn't stop coughing or sneezing," McCue said. "My eyes were burning, which isn't totally abnormal from allergies, but it's abnormal for me to have them all day long and all night long."
Housley said he replaced the filter around 12 days ago but decided to check it anyways.
"It was already that bad," he added. "Pretty nuts."
The bright white and brand new filter had already turned grey in just a matter of days.
"It got that brown just from two weeks," Housley said. "I've had some times where I put it on it for three or four months, and it hasn't been that bad."
"If our filter's that bad, like what's in our lungs right now from being outside?" McCue added.
Owning an old house, the couple said air can get in pretty easily, but they didn't expect to see such a large difference in the filter.
"I'm still checking it like almost on an hourly basis just to see," Housley said. "And kind of comparing it to the ones that are brand new it's already starting to show like brown on there."
Jonathan Culak with Culex Repairs Heating & Cooling said air filters should be replaced every three to six months.
However, with the current conditions, Culak said changing it sooner could be beneficial.
"It travels through your house," he explained. "This is an indoor unit so everything outside is going to travel through your system."
He said air can get in through any cracks, when the door opens or if the windows aren't sealed well.
Culak said people can get the filter replaced by professionals or pick one up at any hardware or home improvement store to replace on their own.