Wisconsin's AmeriCorps volunteers recognized for their service to the state

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than 100 Wisconsin-based AmeriCorps volunteers gathered at the state capitol to celebrate their work for the state as a part of AmeriCorps Week.
AmeriCorps Day at the Capitol 2023 was organized by Serve Wisconsin, which administers federal funds from AmeriCorps, assists 31 Wisconsin AmeriCorps programs and promotes volunteerism throughout the state.
According to a release from Serve Wisconsin's executive director Jeanne Duffy, nearly 8,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers provided services to communities at over 900 service sites statewide.
According to Lt. Governor Sara Rodriguez, some of that work included helping tutor and mentor kids fighting challenges related to the opioid epidemic, providing programs for people with disabilities and assisting people experiencing homelessness.
Sonali Nijhawan, the director of AmeriCorps State and National, said AmeriCorps invested over $31.6 million dollars to support community solutions in Wisconsin.
"That is incredible," Nijhawan said. "If there's one thing that is clear to me, I think I knew it when I was here many, many years ago in college, but I am certain of it now: it is that the spirit of national service is alive and well in the state of Wisconsin."
AmeriCorps members are visiting legislative offices to highlight the difference made through national service.