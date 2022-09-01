Wisconsin's apple farmers rebounding from challenging years

MT. HOREB (WKOW) — Wisconsin's apple industry generates millions in revenue for the state but bad weather and economic woes left many apple growers in a crunch.
Peak season for apple growers is right around the corner and farmers are optimistic for 2022.
"I loved all the tastes of all the different apples," said Rami Aburomia, owner of Atoms to Apples orchard in Mount Horeb.
Over 60 varieties can be found at Aburomia's organic apple farm, from Honeycrisp to Golden Delicious. He says the more variety the better the chance of turning a profit.
"Having 60 varieties, some do well and some do poorly. I tried to fill out the whole season so from the beginning of August all the way until the end of October, there's always a new one coming," Aburomia said.
That's not always the case, in the past few years cold snaps wiped out much of Aburomia's harvest.
"I remember 2018 and 2019, we had really a lot of really wet weather. In 2021, last spring, we had an awful freeze that happened. So we had a really a low crop in that year," Aburomia said.
Despite previous years' challenges, staff with the Wisconsin Apple Growers Association said people aren't deterred from apple farming.
"It seems to be an easier way to get into agriculture," said Steve Louis, a board member with the Wisconsin Apple Growers Association.
Louis has noticed an increase in people wanting to grow apples. The USDA determined Wisconsin's apple industry brought in $26.3 million in 2018 but now estimates that number to be higher.
"I would guess it's somewhere in actually between the $30 and $35 million," said Louis.
Louis said apple farming is 'apeeling' because a small orchard can be profitable unlike other crops, like corn, but like all farmers, apple growers are now having to deal with inflation.
"Our prices went up just a touch from last year, because everything else is costing more money," said Aburomia.
Rami has high expectations for this year's harvest because of more sunny, dry days.
"This year, the crop will probably be twice what it was last year, even though it's one year older only," said Aburomia.
The peak season for apple-picking is around Labor day and the season can last until October.