Wisconsin's been dry... but why?

MADISON (WKOW) — After being drought free for the first time in nearly three years, drought conditions have return to Wisconsin as soaking rains continue to miss the state.
For a little over two months, the entire state of Wisconsin was drought free. This was the first time in nearly three years— the last time Wisconsin was drought free was back on May 5 2020. Within the nearly three years, the drought reached extreme status across southeastern Wisconsin twice in 2021. Now, a quarter of the state is under moderate drought conditions.
The reason for the quick expansion and strengthening drought is due to how the jet stream has been oriented.
Wrapping around the world, jet streams are narrow air currents that transport weather either from west to east in the Northern Hemisphere, or east to west in the Southern Hemisphere. The polar jet, named for its location close to the poles, usually has the strongest winds. There's also the subtropical jet which is slightly weaker and found near either the Tropic of Cancer or the Tropic of Capricorn.
Weather in the United States is affected by both, however the polar jet tends to have more of an influence in transporting systems from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic. During the winter, the polar jet moves farther south and during the Summer, the jet moves north into Canada. The stay in their respected areas until fall or spring, then the jet moves.
It seems that polar jet has settled over Canada months before we'd typically expect it to. We'd normally expect the current placement of the jet to happen in June or July, not May and June. By moving there this early, it's made it harder for Wisconsin to see any rain.
Beginning in early May, low pressure systems coming in off of the Pacific were transported north into Canada versus moving through the United States. They'd then moved back south over the New England, leaving high pressure system after high pressure system to sit over the Midwest.
Acting like big weather bubbles, these high pressure systems kept Wisconsin dry. Data from water.weather.gov estimates that over half of Wisconsin accumulated 2 inches of rain or less throughout the entire month. There were pockets across the state where locations didn't pick up even an inch, Madison included. Most of Wisconsin normally accumulates at least 4 inches of rain during May.
That means most of Wisconsin missed out on 1-3 inches of rain throughout May. So, the state got between 25-50% of its normal rain accumulation.
How does Wisconsin get out of this drought? As El Niño takes over in the Pacific, which means warmer than average surface temperatures, it may be difficult. Typically, this keeps the polar jet to our north and slightly pushes the subtropical jet north along the Gulf Coast.
Either a strong low pressure system needs to move through or overnight rain, an MCS, to help fight the drought conditions. Since these high pressure systems continue to bring down dry air, we need to moisture up the atmosphere to get the rain to fall from the clouds into the ground.